(WTNH) – The school mask issue isn’t going away. Just as Governor Ned Lamont was delivering his State of the State address, hundreds demanded an immediate end to school mask mandates.

Lawmakers are debating whether to give control to cities and towns to make their own decision, but kids say enough is enough and it’s impacting mental health.

Chief Political Correspondent Jodi Latina sat down with the Capitol Report team to discuss this as lawmakers return to work at a mostly empty Capitol.

