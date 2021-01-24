Capitol Report: ICYMI, there’s a new U.S. President; CT continues debate to oust vaccine religious exemption

In case you missed it, there is a new president. Joe Biden is now steering the great ship we call the United States of America. There is a lot of dust that will need to settle in the weeks, months and perhaps years to come.

Like all presidents, these first 100 days will be the litmus test for where we might be heading.

And Biden’s first 100, could be the most crucial in the history of the American presidency.

The covid crisis looms large and the effort to speed up the vaccination process while revitalizing the economy is a priority one.

But in Biden’s inaugural address he also put a spotlight on the urgent need to “unite” the country, promising to be a president for “all Americans”.

Time will tell if Congress will be able to live up to those expectations as well.

Remember when plans to get rid of the religious exemption for child vaccinations brought huge crowds to the state capitol right before the pandemic hit?

Well, that issue is not going away. The state’s public health committee is bringing back the controversial bill.

Many are worried the public won’t be heard debating this in a virtual session.

The concern is if that religious exemption is taken away other vaccines will be mandated.