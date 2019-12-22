Capitol Report: Impeachment of Trump, incivility in Trump-era politics

WASHINGTON D.C. (WTNH) — President Trump brushed off Wednesday’s historic impeachment vote at a campaign rally in Michigan.

After casting the biggest vote of her political career, freshman Congresswoman Jahana Hayes made an appeal on Twitter for prayers and understanding. Senator Murphy is backing a call for witnesses. And Senator Blumenthal says he’s speaking with his republican colleagues about what comes next.

I am not conflicted on how to vote. I am resolute in my decision and will vote in support of impeachment. I didn’t say it wasn’t popular, I said “overly” popular. I ask for your prayers ahead of the divisiveness that may follow. Our country needs prayer right now. — Jahana Hayes (@RepJahanaHayes) December 18, 2019

We’ve talked a lot about the lack of civility in politics during the Trump era. Case-in-point: a Republican running for U.S. Congress in Connecticut’s 5th district named Robert Hyde.

Hyde posted a sexist and lewd comment about Senator Kamala Harris dropping out of the Presidential race. It doesn’t even bear repeating.

High-ranking members of his own party urging Hyde to get out of the race. But Hyde’s not backing down.

On Twitter he doubled-down, defending the post and asking ‘Do you think I’ll ever quit?’