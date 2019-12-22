Closings
There are currently 2 active closings. Click for more details.

Capitol Report: Impeachment of Trump, incivility in Trump-era politics

Capitol Report

by: Jon Rosen

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON D.C. (WTNH) — President Trump brushed off Wednesday’s historic impeachment vote at a campaign rally in Michigan.

After casting the biggest vote of her political career, freshman Congresswoman Jahana Hayes made an appeal on Twitter for prayers and understanding. Senator Murphy is backing a call for witnesses. And Senator Blumenthal says he’s speaking with his republican colleagues about what comes next.

We’ve talked a lot about the lack of civility in politics during the Trump era. Case-in-point: a Republican running for U.S. Congress in Connecticut’s 5th district named Robert Hyde.

Hyde posted a sexist and lewd comment about Senator Kamala Harris dropping out of the Presidential race. It doesn’t even bear repeating.

High-ranking members of his own party urging Hyde to get out of the race. But Hyde’s not backing down.

On Twitter he doubled-down, defending the post and asking ‘Do you think I’ll ever quit?’

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss