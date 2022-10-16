(WTNH) – With Election Day just 23 days away, it was pretty quiet last week on the campaign trail. A story from Hearst Connecticut Media dropped early in the week that “lifted the veil” on Bob Stefanowski’s consulting work with Saudi Arabia.

The following day, Stefanowski held a Zoom news conference to provide more information about his role with a multi-billion Green City building project that’s being led by the Saudi Crown Prince.

Stefanowski said he was given some leeway to finally share some details about his work with his client Ne-Om while still bound to a non-disclosure agreement.

The Saudi’s aren’t known for having the cleanest human rights record and Stefanowski seemed to take more of an “it’s not personal, it’s business” approach to his consultancy gig.

Watch the video above for the full segment.