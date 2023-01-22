(WTNH) – At the state of each general assembly session, we get a look at interesting bill proposals. Could some wind up becoming law?

The first bill has to do with stone walls. House Bill 5400 looks to preserve stone walls throughout the state.

The second bill calls for the renaming of the Thames River to the Pequot River.

The third bill is an act requiring digital devices sold in the state to be equipped with an industry-standard USB type C-port.

The fourth, and possibly the most interesting, is an act prohibiting the sale, barter, or offering for sale or barter of dead kangaroos and any product made from dead kangaroos.

