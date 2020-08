(WTNH) — Mayor Mark Boughton of Danbury, like many people, is fuming mad at Eversource for how long it took for them to restore power to their customers after the widespread outages caused by Tropical Storm Isaias last week.

Danbury was hit hard by the storm. Boughton says the company failed in their preparation and response to the outages.

More from Mayor Boughton in the video above.