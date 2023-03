NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — If you drive around Fairfield in the spring and summer, you will see perfectly manicured lawns.

But if some residents get their way, mowing lawns after 8 p.m. on weekdays and 6 p.m. on weekends would be against the law.

According to a report in the Fairfield Citizen, the proposed noise ordinance includes a crackdown on home maintenance, power tools and loud music. It would also give Fairport police more power to enforce the rules.