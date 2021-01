Connecticut has a state flower, state bird, and even a state shellfish. Now, State Senator Eric Berthel of Watertown is making a pitch for state dog. The breed? A Siberian Husky, of course.

Berthel is sponsoring bill #75 to make it happen.

We checked in with Jonathan the 14th at UConn to get his thoughts. He remained tight lipped about the manner and referred us to his Press Secretary for comment.