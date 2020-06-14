Capitol Report: Is CT ready for Phase Two reopening?

Conn. (WTNH) — Is Connecticut ready for Phase Two of reopening this week?

Three days from now we enter ‘Phase 2’ of reopening CT after statewide closings due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Restaurants can move their business back inside, gyms, movie theaters, nail salons, and libraries will also get back to work.

Unlike other states, CT isn’t seeing new spikes in cases, but when it comes to distancing some businesses such as gyms say the rules aren’t equal with restaurants when it comes to distancing.

