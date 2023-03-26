NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — In the latest incident of juvenile crime in Connecticut, the East Haven Police Department released dashcam video showing officers chase down and apprehend five teen suspects, who are 14 and 15 years old, joyriding in a stolen car.

How the state handles juvenile offenders was a big issue during the 2022 legislative session when updates were made to break the cycle of repeat offenders.

After East Haven police arrested five juvenile suspects on Wednesday, House Republican Leader Vincent Candelora said even more needs to be done to curb juvenile crime.

