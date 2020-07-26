Capitol Report: Is expanding the CT travel ban too much?

(WTNH) — Is Connecticut making the right move by expanding its travel ban? Plus, town beaches are pushing back on ‘outsiders’ as health safety concerns in the world of COVID-19 rise.

31 states are now on CT’s travel advisory list. If you want to come here from those states, you now need to fill out a form and you’re asked to quarantine for 14 days or prove you’ve had a negative COVID test.

Bottom line, CT wants to maintain its low positivity rate, declining hospitalizations, and COVID-19 deaths.

In an effort to prevent overcrowding at the beaches, some shoreline towns are banning out-of-towners from their beaches.

Makes sense on the surface, but the ACLU is questioning the legality based on a State Supreme Court ruling that prevents towns from doing that except in an emergency situation. Towns say they have no choice.