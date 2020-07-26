Capitol Report: Is expanding the CT travel ban too much?

Capitol Report

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WTNH) — Is Connecticut making the right move by expanding its travel ban? Plus, town beaches are pushing back on ‘outsiders’ as health safety concerns in the world of COVID-19 rise.

31 states are now on CT’s travel advisory list. If you want to come here from those states, you now need to fill out a form and you’re asked to quarantine for 14 days or prove you’ve had a negative COVID test.

Bottom line, CT wants to maintain its low positivity rate, declining hospitalizations, and COVID-19 deaths.

In an effort to prevent overcrowding at the beaches, some shoreline towns are banning out-of-towners from their beaches.

Makes sense on the surface, but the ACLU is questioning the legality based on a State Supreme Court ruling that prevents towns from doing that except in an emergency situation. Towns say they have no choice.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss