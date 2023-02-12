NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — For many years in Connecticut, a bear sighting was a rarity. These days, seeing a brown bear in the state during the non-hibernation months is a fairly common occurrence.

Bears have gone after people, ransacked homes, played on trampolines, and demolished many bird feeders.

Now, some House Republicans believe it is time to have a bear-hunting lottery system. as a population control method.

DEEP said they welcome the opportunity to work with the committee to best address the increase in human-bear conflicts.

Tom Dudchick and the Capitol Report crew — former Connecticut Senate Minority Leader John McKinney (R), former Connecticut Speaker of the House Joe Aresimowicz (D), Republican strategist Liz Kurantowicz and Bloomfield Mayor Danielle Wong (D) — take a look at the ideas being proposed this legislative session to reduce the growing bear population.