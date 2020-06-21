Capitol Report: Is patience wearing thin with Trump among Republican party?

(WTNH) — Is patience wearing thin with our president among the Republican party? One longtime Republican in Connecticut is saying enough is enough.

No matter how you spin it, it hasn’t been an easy few weeks for President Donald Trump. He’s faced some criticism within his own party and here in Connecticut.

Recently, a long-time member of the Republican Town Committee in Torrington, Probate Judge Michael Magistrali decided enough is enough and left the GOP.

Even so, a new Quinnipiac University poll that came out Thursday shows the president’s support from his base hasn’t gone away. Head to head with Democratic Nominee Joe Biden, Trump is only down by eight points. He’s actually closed the gap since the last poll. And 10% of those surveyed are either undecided, would vote for someone else, or wouldn’t vote at all.

As for Trump’s approval rating, it remains pretty much unchanged. Very little seems to move the needle.