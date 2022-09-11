NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) ⎻ With Election Day less than two months away, Republican gubernatorial candidate Bob Stefanowski and his running mate, state Rep. Laura Devlin (R-Fairfield), unveiled their Parental Bill of Rights.

Another issue up for debate is whether Connecticut should have ranked choice voting where voters rank candidates by preference, essentially triggering a run-off. Gov. Ned Lamont (D-Conn.) has pledged to support a bill in the legislature allowing cities and towns to opt-in to ranked choice voting.

Stefanowski’s lawyer was in court to ask a judge to compel the Secretary of the State to pull the Independent Party candidates off the November ballot.

Tom Tudchik, former Democratic Connecticut Speaker of the House Joe Aresimowicz, and former Republican State Senate Minority Leader John McCarthy weigh in on the latest political news.