Capitol Report: Jim Himes dramatic spectacles at impeachment hearing

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTNH) — Connecticut Congressman Jim Himes plays a big role in the impeachment hearings, but there’s something you need to see to believe.

Aside from all we are learning about Ukraine, President Trump, phone calls, and the whistle-blower, we are also learning that Connecticut Congressman Jim Himes might want to consider progressive lenses.

I don't think President Trump was trying to end corruption in Ukraine.



I think he was trying to aim corruption in Ukraine at the 2020 election, pic.twitter.com/orm7XuxJvx — Jim Himes (@jahimes) November 13, 2019

In a Buzzfeed interview after the hearings last Wednesday, Congressman Himes was asked about a tweet that said “This congressman has absolutely practiced taking his glasses off dramatically in front of a mirror.”

Himes did have a good sense of humor about it.