Capitol Report: Jim Himes dramatic spectacles at impeachment hearing

by: Jon Rosen

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTNH) — Connecticut Congressman Jim Himes plays a big role in the impeachment hearings, but there’s something you need to see to believe.

Aside from all we are learning about Ukraine, President Trump, phone calls, and the whistle-blower, we are also learning that Connecticut Congressman Jim Himes might want to consider progressive lenses.

In a Buzzfeed interview after the hearings last Wednesday, Congressman Himes was asked about a tweet that said “This congressman has absolutely practiced taking his glasses off dramatically in front of a mirror.”

Himes did have a good sense of humor about it.

