Capitol Report: Jim Himes calls to impeach Trump

Capitol Report

by: Jon Rosen

Posted: / Updated:

(WTNH)–4th District Congressman Jim Himes is the first member of the state’s congressional delegation to call for an impeachment inquiry of President Trump.

Himes cited a number of reasons and what pushed him over the edge is the administration trying to put a citizenship question on the census. Will others follow his lead?

While Himes takes the lead on impeachment, a progressive grassroots initiative called ‘Roots Action’ thinks it’s time for a change in the 4th District.

Roots thinks Himes deserves to be primaried, citing his pro-Wall Street, pro-business positions.

The Capitol Report crew spoke with Roots co-founder and policy advisor Jeff Cohen about this in the video above.

