Capitol Report: Jim Himes calls to impeach Trump

(WTNH)–4th District Congressman Jim Himes is the first member of the state’s congressional delegation to call for an impeachment inquiry of President Trump.

Himes cited a number of reasons and what pushed him over the edge is the administration trying to put a citizenship question on the census. Will others follow his lead?

While Himes takes the lead on impeachment, a progressive grassroots initiative called ‘Roots Action’ thinks it’s time for a change in the 4th District.

Roots thinks Himes deserves to be primaried, citing his pro-Wall Street, pro-business positions.

The Capitol Report crew spoke with Roots co-founder and policy advisor Jeff Cohen about this in the video above.