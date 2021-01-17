Capitol Report: JR Romano abruptly resigns as CT GOP chair

The JR Romano era is officially over for the Connecticut Republican party. Romano, who was planning to leave in the spring, resigned abruptly last week as party chair.

Romano said in a statement, “the decision is best for the organization to move forward”. Romano survived a long time in a position known for short tenures.

As for the quick exit, The Day of New London editorial board wrote, “Whoever takes control must help establish in the post-Trump era a clear Connecticut Republican brand that separates it from the more radical elements of the Republican Party at the national level.”