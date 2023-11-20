NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Tom Dudchik and the Capitol Report team discuss this week’s hot topics in Connecticut politics:

  • Date set for new Democratic primary election in the Bridgeport mayor’s race
  • Gov. Ned Lamont (D-Conn.) appoints a new Department of Economic and Community Development commissioner
  • Lamont and his confidence in growing Connecticut’s business community
  • Connecticut Department of Children and Families Commissioner Vannessa Dorantes highlights National Adoption Month
  • Republican leaders push back on Lamont’s proposed 2035 EV mandate
  • Axios: One-third of U.S. newspapers as of 2005 will be gone by 2024

