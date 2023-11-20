NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Tom Dudchik and the Capitol Report team discuss this week’s hot topics in Connecticut politics:
- Date set for new Democratic primary election in the Bridgeport mayor’s race
- Gov. Ned Lamont (D-Conn.) appoints a new Department of Economic and Community Development commissioner
- Lamont and his confidence in growing Connecticut’s business community
- Connecticut Department of Children and Families Commissioner Vannessa Dorantes highlights National Adoption Month
- Republican leaders push back on Lamont’s proposed 2035 EV mandate
- Axios: One-third of U.S. newspapers as of 2005 will be gone by 2024
Watch Capitol Report in its entirety in the video above.