Capitol Report: Justin Elicker wins Democratic Primary race in New Haven

(WTNH) — New Haven’s Democratic Mayoral Primary was expected to be a tight battle. In the end, the challenger, Justin Elicker, came away the victor.

Six years ago, Elicker ran as an Independent and lost to Mayor Toni Harp in the general election. This time around, with a relentless army of supporters, Elicker was able to persuade New Haven Democrats his vision is the right one for the city’s future.

As for Mayor Toni Harp, this is the first campaign she’s lost in 32 years. Harp has accomplished a lot in New Haven. The city is seeing continued economic growth and lower unemployment than Connecticut’s other large cities.

The panel spoke to Justin Elicker about his win and his vision for change for the city.