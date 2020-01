(WTNH) — You may recall, two weeks ago we talked about Roy’s 11-year-old son, Sam, who is currently onto Round 4 of the Food Network’s ‘Kid’s Baking Championship’.

Sam survived another week as the competitors keep getting whittled down.

Capitol Report was so impressed with Sam’s skills in the kitchen, that we couldn’t resist having him throw a little something together for our ‘Special Guest,’ Governor Lamont.