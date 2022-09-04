(WTNH) – Last Monday, the Stefanowski campaign and Connecticut’s Republican Party got a little lesson in what not to do when it comes to crisis management.

Bob Stefanowski, GOP candidate for governor, has a campaign office in Greenwich, and someone outside of the office spotted a sign that said, “Kill Bob.”

It set off alarm bells and the Greenwich Police Department was contacted. Stefanowski himself talked about how politics have become polarizing and even the Lamont campaign was quick to issue a statement saying, “these are not Connecticut values.”

It turns out that Stefanowski wasn’t the target. There’s a martial arts studio next door to his campaign office and Bob is the name of a practice dummy used by the students.

Watch the video above for the full segment.