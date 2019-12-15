Capitol Report: Killingly High School mascot debate

KILLINGLY, Conn. (WTNH) — For decades, Killingly High School’s mascot has been the ‘Redmen,’ which may viewed as racist. In September, the Board of Education changed the mascot to the ‘Red Hawks,’ then came the election.

Republicans won the majority on the Board of Ed and City Council and they wanted the ‘Redmen’ back.

The people in town are passionate about the issue on both sides.

This got us thinking here at Capitol Report. Why don’t we suggest some mascot names?

Here we go:

Killingly 395-ers (in reference to the highway that runs through the town)

Killingly Blue Boxes (Tiffany Founder, Charles Tiffany was born in Killingly)

Killingly High Village People (because the small town consists of 9 villages and a borough)

The Killingly High Village People, yes! That’s it! Not only that, you get to keep the Native American symbolism and add a cop, construction worker, and cowboy in the process.