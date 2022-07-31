(WTNH) – It’s pretty amazing when you think about what gets people all riled up. Case in point? The discontinuation of the Choco Taco.

After 40-plus years, the Klondike ice cream treat is headed for that giant freezer in the sky. Klondike says it’s time.

That decision seems to have everyone upset, including Connecticut Senator Chris Murphy who tweeted last Monday saying, “Tomorrow I am introducing legislation to invoke the Defense Production Act to mandate the continued manufacture of Choco Tacos. Please call your Senator and demand they co-sponsor.”

There were some on Twitter who thought he was serious about this.

