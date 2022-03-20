(WTNH) – Last Monday, Governor Ned Lamont announced his plans to put money back into the pockets of Connecticut drivers and offer a 25 cent per gallon tax break. Six days later, we are in what we like to call a “hurry up and wait” mode.

Lawmakers are pretty much all in agreement this can happen, that the math works, and Connecticut drivers deserve some relief at the pump, but there are still I’s to dot and T’s to cross on this plan. Gas suppliers have raised concerns about how this impacts their bottom line, and the industry is looking for protection.

When the legislative session began, we knew that tackling juvenile crime was going to be a top priority for lawmakers and Lamont. The Public Safety Commissioner is heaping high praise on Lamont for his bill that tackles juvenile crime and illegal guns.

It calls for $72.5 million for public safety improvements. Lamont also sees youth intervention programs as a critical component for stopping crime before it starts.

