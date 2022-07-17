(WTNH) – UConn football will kick off their season in a little more than a month, and when they do, they will do it as an independent. Last week, during Governor Ned Lamont’s “Ask Ned” forum with his constituents, Lamont was asked, “Will UConn join a power five conference?”

“They’re good enough to join any conference they want unless other teams are afraid of them.” Afraid of them? The Huskies went 1 and 11 last year and lost to Holy Cross, UMass, and Middle Tennessee.

Finally, it seems like every couple of months, Lamont likes to try his hand at dancing. This week, we are presenting Ned Lamont: Salsa King.

He was seen dancing at a parade!

Watch the video above for the full segment.