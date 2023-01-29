(WTNH) – Governor Ned Lamont continues to roll out his legislative proposals for the 2023 session. Last week, there was a lot of focus on ending gun violence and strengthening gun laws to prevent mass shootings in Connecticut.

Among the proposals are banning the open carry of firearms, banning guns from bars, limiting gun purchases, registering ghost guns, and expanding intervention programs.

Lamont wants to close loopholes in the assault weapons band and strengthen penalties for larger-capacity magazines. He also wants to raise the age for all gun purchases to 21.

