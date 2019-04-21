Capitol Report

Capitol Report: Lamont discusses first 100 days in office

Posted: Apr 21, 2019 01:03 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 21, 2019 01:03 PM EDT

(WTNH) - Governor Lamont sat before reporters in an informal fireside chat last week, to discuss his first 100 days in office. He talked for about 45 minutes and hit on a variety of topics.

Gov. Lamont said, "I've come up with a solution. It's not a popular solution, but it's a real solution, to use electronic tolling."

The governor also parted company with legislative Democrats who are advocating for raising taxes for the wealthiest residents of the state of Connecticut.
   

