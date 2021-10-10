Capitol Report: Lamont joins regional governors to fight gun violence; Klarides pens editorial slamming state budget management

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Gov. Ned Lamont joined with the governors from New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania to sign a five-year agreement to share gun crime data.

The goal is to use these “E-Trace reports” to reduce crime and close the pipeline on purchasers, firearms traffickers, and dealers.

Lamont feels the collaborative efforts between the states that began at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic can prove beneficial on issues like fighting gun control and crime.

And speaking of the legislature, Republican lawmakers have been pushing for months for a special session to address the juvenile crime wave and justice reform.

So what does the governor think about tackling that before the next legislative session? News 8’s Chief Political Correspondent Jodi Latina asked him about it.

Since taking office, Lamont has been talking about the Connecticut Comeback and the efforts to get the state’s economy moving again.

It’s a familiar script, but it’s one that Lamont continues to lean on.

Former House Minority Leader Themis Klarides is still sniffing around and exploring a run for governor.

Last week, she penned an editorial in the New Haven Register appropriately titled “What Connecticut Comeback?”

In it, Klarides calls the state’s budget priorities mismanaged and talks about an unaffordable, heavily taxed state.