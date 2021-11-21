Capitol Report: Lamont ‘pumps the brakes’ on TCI, booster shots update, latest on West Haven mayoral race

(WTNH) – For months, we’ve talked about Governor Ned Lamont’s push to make Connecticut part of the Transportation Climate Initiative. TCI is a multi-state pact aimed at reducing emissions.

It would use money from the gas pump to fight climate change. Republicans have always pushed back on this, calling TCI ‘another gas tax’ that would hurt the middle class.

On the flip side, Lamont and TCI supporters remained adamant about taking action to reduce population and protect the environment, but with gas prices rising about $3.50 a gallon, Lamont pumped the brakes on TCI last week.

Republican leaders keep pouncing on the governor for saying gas tax revenues will leverage federal infrastructure dollars to combat climate change.

