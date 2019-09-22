Capitol Report: Lamont rescinds ‘meal tax’ policy, Republicans unhappy with Lamont’s governing

(WTNH) — Last Thursday, Governor Lamont rescinded policy guidance on a ‘meal tax‘ for prepared foods at grocery stores. This is the latest chapter in what’s been a complete smorgasbord of problems.

Let’s review:

More than a week ago, a list came out with hundreds of grocery items that would be subject to a new meal tax.

Everyone went nuts.

Governor Lamont said the tax department didn’t interpret the tax correctly.

He sent it back to the Department of Revenue Services for review.

Republicans didn’t like that.

When Ned Lamont was elected governor, he talked about an ‘open-door’ policy at the capitol and his ability to work well with other.

Well, 9 months in, the governor isn’t getting the most lowing reviews from his political opponents.

In fact, at last week’s Prescott Bush Dinner, House Minority Leader Themis Klarides didn’t sugar-goat anything when talking about Lamont to a home audience.