(WTNH) – The old saying goes, ‘where there’s smoke, there’s fire.’ For the Lamont administration right now, there seems to be a lot of smoke blowing around.

Numerous reports surfaced this week in the CT Mirror and Hartford Courant that are shedding new light on the FBI and Grand Jury investigation into a number of state spending projects that include school buildings and the state pier in New London.

At the center of all this is Konstantinos Diamantis, the former deputy budget director for the state. The CT Mirror reported last Thursday that in 2020, high-ranking members of the Lamont administration were told by a demolition contract that they believed the Office of Policy and Management was attempting to direct millions of dollars in contracts for local school projects, which violated state law.

One of the questions being raised is, ‘who knew what?’ and ‘when?’

