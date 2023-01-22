(WTNH) – If you’re going to talk the talk, you better walk the walk. In the first few weeks of his second term, Governor Ned Lamont is following through on his promise to make Connecticut more affordable and help small businesses in Connecticut.

Last week, the governor rolled out his first legislative proposal of 2023, which restores Connecticut’s pass-through entity tax credit to its original level. That would provide some 123,000 small business owners in Connecticut more savings by claiming a larger credit on personal returns.

