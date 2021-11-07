Capitol Report: Lamont rolls out ‘screen and stay’ initiative to minimize loss of in-person classroom time due to COVID quarantines

(WTNH) — The Lamont Administration rolled out their “screen and stay” initiative on Thursday. The goal is to keep kids from losing in-person classroom time to COVID-19 quarantines.

The voluntary plan for school districts eases rules on contact tracing after exposure to someone with a positive COVID test. Students can avoid quarantine if they are screened or have been wearing masks around an infected person and don’t develop symptoms.

Gov. Ned Lamont says a decision about masks in schools could come in the next few months. He also understands the frustration surrounding his protocols.

Republican leaders believe none of that would have happened if they hadn’t put pressure on the governor to make some changes, but add, more needs to be done.