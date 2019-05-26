Capitol Report: Lamont shifts focus back to budget as legislative session winds down

(WTNH) - A week from this coming Wednesday, the legislative session will come to a close.

Governor Lamont is still all in on making tolls happen, but he's shifting his focus back to the budget.

Lamont said it's his first priority despite redoubling efforts to get a budget delivered by June 5th.

Tolls remain the elephant in the room, which will now spill into a special session this summer.

Last week, the governor rolled out a new working draft on tolls.

