(WTNH) – If there’s one thing Democrats, Republicans, and Governor Ned Lamont were able to agree on last week, it’s that Connecticut drivers could use a gas tax holiday.

Lawmakers broke out the abacus, crunched the numbers, and found a way to cut 25 cents per gallon from the excise tax on gasoline until June 30.

Gas dealers made some noise and there’s no relief if you’re driving diesel, but this was done quickly with a unanimous vote.

