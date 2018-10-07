(WTNH) - It's pretty hard to avoid those pesky campaign ads. They just keep coming and coming.

Democrat Ned Lamont is hammering away at Republican Bob Stefanowski's role as CEO in the payday loan business.

Stefanowski claims Lamont is grossly mischaracterizing him as a predatory lender, while the Democrat is calling for the Republican to yank an ad that accuses him of profiting from an investment company that provides high interest loans.

Related Content: Lamont wants Stefanowski to pull TV commercial

The basis of that ad is that Lamont's wife, Annie, worked at an investment firm where another partner made investments in the payday loan business.

Lamont claims that neither he, nor his wife, profited from the partner's investment.

Watch the video above for more.