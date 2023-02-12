NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — In the weeks leading up to his biennial budget address, Gov. Ned Lamont (D-Conn.) laid out a nice trail of breadcrumbs to get Connecticut residents excited about his proposals.

Perhaps the biggest is tax relief — a historic state income tax cut for the middle class and the earned income tax credit for low-income residents.

Are Republicans on board? Senate Minority Leader Kevin Kelly would like to take things a step further.

Tom Dudchick and the Capitol Report team — former Connecticut Senate Minority Leader John McKinney (R), former Connecticut Speaker of the House Joe Aresimowicz (D), Republican strategist Liz Kurantowicz and Bloomfield Mayor Danielle Wong (D) — break down the governor’s two-year, $50.5 billion budget plan.