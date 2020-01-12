Capitol Report: Lamont takes questions from radio listeners, public forum on ‘trucks only tolls,’ Cuomo brings legalizing weed back on the table

(WTNH) — If you want to get your message out to the masses in 2020, forget Twitter and Facebook go on AM radio. Governor Ned Lamont spent an hour on WTIC 1080 Thursday morning answering questions from listeners about his ‘trucks only toll’ plan.

Sunday afternoon, Governor Lamont will head to Westport for a public forum on his ‘trucks only toll’ plan, which – at the moment – only includes 18-wheeler trucks.

While the toll plan undergoes more more tweaking, Democratic leaders in the State House of Representatives are feeling good about passing the plan in Special Session later this month.

The State Senate is a different story: Senate President Martin Looney says they have the votes, but they want ‘certain conditions’ that has Republican leaders scratching their heads.

We have an additional player joining the panel to discuss all of this: Rick Green, Content Editor at the Hartford Courant.

Heading into an election year, it seemed legalizing marijuana would be off the table here in Connecticut, but something happened last week that could bring legal week back into the conversation: