(WTNH) – On Wednesday, Governor Ned Lamont will roll out his two-year state budget and he’s made no secret these past few weeks about some of his bigger proposals to help Connecticut residents.

They include tax cuts, tax credits, erasing medical debt, gun safety laws, waste management, and the list goes on. One of the big proposals he discussed last week is the earned income tax credit for low-income workers.

The governor’s proposal would bump the credit up to 40% and help put more back into the pockets of more than 200,000 residents.

