Capitol Report: Lamont trucks and tolls, victory for Rhode Island truckers, town bonding packages

(WTNH) — If you thought December at the State Capitol was all ‘cookie swaps’ and ‘secret santas,’ thing again, Governor Ned Lamont is still pushing hard for a special session.

The special session agenda: transportation and tolls, bonding for town construction projects, and restaurant wages.

While the governor puts the pedal to the medal on ‘trucks only’ tolling, it appears to be running out of gas (legislative support) in the statehouse.

A victory for Rhode Island’s Trucking Industry: a federal appeals court ruled last Thursday that ‘trucks only’ tolls on RI highways are not state taxes protected under federal law from federal court review.

The ruling sends the case back to district court.

Cities and towns have been waiting patiently for money from the state. Governor Lamont appears confident that the bonding package will move forward in the next few weeks. But Republican leaders believe there may be an ulterior motive at play.