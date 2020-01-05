Capitol Report: Lamont visits troops in Guantanamo, everyone’s leaving CT, Elicker sworn in as New Haven Mayor

Connecticut (WTNH) — The holidays are over; it’s time to get back to work.

During the holidays, even Governor Lamont managed to escape the capitol for a quick trip to Cuba to meet with Connecticut National Guard Troops deployed to Guantanamo Bay.

And last Thursday, ‘No Tolls CT’ protesters were right there when the capitol reopened for business post-holiday. The group continues to fight the Governor’s plan for trucks-only tolls on CT highways and bridges.

Governor Lamont says he wants to bring lawmakers back for a special session this month on tolls and transportation, but the question remains: does he have support from his own party?

State Representative Bob Godfrey of Danbury doesn’t think so. He spilled to the Patch last week that “my colleagues are uncomfortable because every time you turn around it’s a different proposal.”

We’ve talked about this before: people are leaving CT. According to a new survey, they’re leaving at a pretty decent clip.

According to United Van Lines National Movers Study, CT ranks 4th in the nation for the percentage of ‘outbound moves.’

Jobs, retirement, and family are the primary reasons.

The states that are seeing the most ‘inbound moves’ and growth are Idaho, Oregon, Arizona, South Carolina, and Washington.

The New Year kicks off a new Era in New Haven Politics. Justin Elicker is now running the show at City Hall.

Elicker took the reins on New Year’s Day. He told News 8 he is eager to work on affordable housing and education, and keep lines of communication open with New Haven residents.

Mayor Elicker kicked off his first day on the job with a bike ride to work and shared an interesting discovery he made getting a feel for his new office:

A phone in the bathroom! Upon discovery, he tweeted: “Most interesting find in the Mayor’s office so far #firstday #mayorelicker #NHV”

Governor Lamont – who also has a private bathroom in his office in Hartford – tweeted in response to the ‘royal flush’ photo: “Please don’t ever call me from that phone. (Happy first day, Mayor!) #NHV”