Capitol Report: Lamont wants resolution on state Transportation Plan, Representative Linda Orange remembered

(WTNH) — Drivers, start your engines! It’s time for this week’s edition of Connecticut’s Transportation Reality show!

When we last left the capitol, Governor Ned Lamont wanted 14 tolls on strategic bridges across the state. But Senate Democrats weren’t on-board.

Republicans cried “No tolls- let’s use ‘rainy day fund’ to repair roads!”

House Democrats said “What if we just toll trucks?” The Governor said “Let’s talk.”

But Republicans are firm on the ‘Rainy Day Fund.’ The State Treasurer weighed in saying it would be “harmful” to take from the fund as suggested.

So where do we go from here? The Governor wants a solution and wants to get everyone in a room this Tuesday.

We want to take a moment to remember State Representative Linda Orange who died of Pancreatic Cancer last week.

Since 1997 she represented Colchester, Lebanon, Windham, and Mansfield. She was one of the longest-serving members in the state legislature. Orange was a champion and advocate for the state’s first-responders.

A Democrat, Orange was known for her ability to work across the aisle and party lines.

House Speaker Joe Areimowicz said of Orange hearing of her death that she was “one of those rare people who truly gave back to society more than they took.”