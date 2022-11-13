(WTNH) – Ned 2, Bob 0. Connecticut’s governor’s race proved to be not much of a race at all.

Criticize polls all you want, but the pollsters nailed it this time around.

As Governor Ned Lamont marched away with a 12-point victory over his Republican challenger Bob Stefanowski, what’s shocking is that in 2018 when these two ran for an open seat, it was just a 3-point margin.

Stefanowski spent months hitting hard on the economy, crime, parental rights, and education. There was also Stefanowski’s “corruption tax” narrative, but that never seemed to gain traction with voters.

Instead, Lamont rode his wave of pandemic popularity, fended off all Stefanowski criticism and never looked back.