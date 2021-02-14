Capitol Report: Lamont’s budget address, chat with CCM Exec. Director, and the great pizza debate

Governor Ned Lamont delivered his budget address last Wednesday. Right out of the gate, he laid out his top five priorities. Number one on that list? Defeating covid-19.

Looking past the pandemic, he outlined plans for improving education, modernizing state government, and growing the economy.

With tolls off the table, he proposed a mileage fee on trucks and pushed for making healthcare more affordable.

The Connecticut Conference of Municipalities Executive Director and CEO Joe Delong joined Capitol Report for a chat.

If you look up the word “hovering” in the dictionary, you might see a photo of Bob Stefanowski.

The guy who lost to Lamont in 2018 continues to pen editorials and make appearances on cable news, ripping Democratic leadership in Connecticut’s big cities and talking about the changes he’d like to see in places like Hartford.

There’s been a lot of debate about whether Connecticut should make pizza the official state food. Lawmakers are sparring over this on Twitter, the late shows Stephen Colbert even weighed in.

Let me settle this once and for all. The pizza capital of the United States is New Haven Ct. Anybody who says otherwise is wrong. — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) February 9, 2021

New Haven and its standing in the pizza world represents all of Connecticut and our love and appreciation for great pizza. Barstool’s Dave Portnoy has proof. He traveled the country, sampling pizza. He may have put an end to the war with a tweet.