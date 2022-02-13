(WTNH) – Governor Ned Lamont’s budget director Melissa McCaw dropped a little bomb this week. Right before her budget briefing that followed the governor’s State of the State address, she spoke about her work situation.

“As a Black woman of the first woman of color to hold a position of Opium Secretary, it is not easy to work professional at this high of a level of a field that has been dominated by white males and while I cannot say for the same for everyone in this administration, I want you to know that Governor Lamont and I have always had a strong and close working relationship based on mutual trust and mutual respect,” McCaw said.

The comments followed a story from Dave Altimari in the CT Mirror. Altimari reported that a sealed grievance filed by her former deputy says McCaw was treated ‘disrespectfully’ by two of the governor’s top aides, Paul Mounds and Josh Geballe.

The former deputy secretary is Konstatinos Diamantis who was fired after his daughter received a job with Chief State’s Attorney Richard Colangelo. Colangelo just retired after he was facing heat for hiring Diamantis’ daughter while trying to lobby for raises for his staff.

Last Thursday, Lamont said he had not spoken with McCaw about her comments, but did say he wants McCaw to stay on as commissioner.

