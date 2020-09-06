Capitol Report: Lamont’s COVID executive orders extended to February 2021

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit us like a freight train last March, Governor Ned Lamont took unprecedented steps to control the virus. The Capitol shut down. Schools, Restaurants, Businesses: all shut down.

In all, the governor signed more than 60 executive orders. Some might argue that because of those decisions, Connecticut is among the best in the nation at keeping the virus at bay.

But, last week when Governor Lamont extended his executive order power to February 2021, there was some serious pushback from GOP legislative leaders.

Legislative leaders met on Friday morning and voted 6 to 4 along party lines to approve the Governor’s executive order extension. However, there was a lot of back and forth debate on this issue about where we were in March and where we are now.

Governor Lamont’s executive orders, specifically the 14-day travel quarantine, are not helping business at Bradley airport.

Airport Authority Chief Kevin Dillon says Bradley is in serious jeopardy of losing major airline routes if the decline in air travel continues.