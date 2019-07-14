1  of  2
Breaking News
2 sent to hospital after car striking pedestrian, rollover accident: Fire officials Attention DIRECTV Viewers – Contact DIRECTV today at 800-288-2020 and tell DIRECTV to “Bring back my WTNH News 8!”
LIVE NOW /
Watch Connecticut Style

Capitol Report: Lamont’s hobbies and a shout out to Father Chris

Capitol Report

by: Jon Rosen

Posted: / Updated:

(WTNH)–After 6 months, we’ve figured out Governor Lamont’s favorite hobbies: playing ping-pong and playing piano.

Lamont hit a few with Waterbury Mayor Neil O’Leary last week.

Rumor has it, he has a ping-pong table at the governor’s mansion in Hartford.

Former Capitol Report panelist Chris Healy, is the cover story of the Catholic Transcript this week.

Father Chris is now the Executive Director at Connecticut Catholic;s Conference and is doing great work for the CCC at the State Capitol. Great job Chris!

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss