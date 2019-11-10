Capitol Report: Lamont’s new ‘CT2030’ transportation plan, Election Day in CT

(WTNH) — After weeks of waiting, Governor Ned Lamont rolled out his transportation plan Thursday. ‘CT 2030’ is ambitious: it includes 14 tolls on 14 major bridges across the state.

Those ‘user fees’ would go towards highway improvements to reduce bottlenecks at so-called ‘choke points.’ The plan also calls for major investment in rail, bus, airport, and port improvements.

Senate Minority Leader Len Fasano praised the details of the Governor’s plan, but said he still is not convinced about how it gets paid for.

Fasano said there is a trust issue about whether those tolls would ever come down as the Governor claims they will (once they have paid for themselves).

One of the 14 bridges is along I-684; it runs through a remote part of Greenwich.

Hearst Media’s Dan Haar pointed out that 1.3 mile stretch of highway that cuts through our state is the highway equivalent of President Trump declaring Mexico will pay for the boarder wall.

The bridge that needs repairs above the rushing Byram River is only slated for a nearly $13 million repair. Small change compared to other projects that would be tolled to pay for.

Election Day 2019 is in the rearview mirror. Victory parties are over. Now it’s time for either the transition to begin, or – for others – time to get back to work.

One of the ‘back to work’ guys is Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin who shellacked his opponents en route to a second term at city hall.

Another big city mayor keeping his job: Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim. His run-up to election day wasn’t so simple. There were legal challenges concerning absentee ballot irregularities that went all the way to the Connecticut Supreme Court.

In New Haven, redemption for Justin Elicker who lost to Mayor Toni Harp in 2013. He takes over at city hall on January 1st.

Mayor Harp was gracious in defeat. But following a campaign that got a little chippy, she did manage to get in a little swipe at Elicker.