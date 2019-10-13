Capitol Report: Lamont’s Yom Kippur gaff, Sally’s pizza is franchising

(WTNH) — Governor Lamont made a Yom Kipper ‘no-no,’ and Sally’s pizza is franchising for mall rats.

Sometimes the best intentions can go awry. On Wednesday, Governor Ned Lamont went atop the Capitol dome and wished everyone a ‘happy’ Yom Kippur.

Took a short break this afternoon to do something I’ve been wanting to do for awhile. #CTStateCapitol pic.twitter.com/WXl9r4kXcd — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) October 9, 2019

Unfortunately, ‘happy’ is not the right fit for Yom Kippur, the holiest day of the year for Jews: a day of atonement and repentance.

That said, the governor did tweet later in the day, “As Yom Kippur comes to a close, I hope all of our friends has an easy fast.”

As this Yom Kippur comes to a close, I hope all of our friends celebrating had an easy fast. — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) October 9, 2019

Great New Haven Pizza isn’t even sacred anymore.

Longtime Wooster Street staple, Sally’s, is following Pepe’s lead and opening a franchise outside the Elm City.

Sally’s new owners plan to open shop in the new Sono Collection Mall in Norwalk.

Sally’s was sold to Lineage Hospitality in 2017, which just expanded Sally’s hours to 7 days a week and lunch.