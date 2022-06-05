(WTNH) – Unanimous votes in the General Assembly are about as rare as a Yeti sighting. But during the legislative session, lawmakers came together to approve three children’s mental health measures into law.

Governor Ned Lamont signed them into law last week and the new legislation will increase the resources available to schools, provide better access to services for kids and families, and assist with the hiring and retention of social workers and healthcare workers.

At the end of the news conference, Republican State Rep. Tammy Nuccio jumped in. She was quick to point out that the funding for this initiative comes from the American Rescue Plan Act. She also talked about tracking how the money will be spent.

